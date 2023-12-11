Police recover stolen vehicle of male suspect in Waianae armed robbery

Police announced today a development in the armed robbery of a man and a woman in Waianae 3 p.m. Saturday.
According to a brief report of the case, police said they recovered on Sunday the vehicle, which was stolen from the man, 26, and woman, 23.
However, the unknown male suspect, who brandished a gun and took their vehicle and personal property, has not yet been arrested.
The case has been classified as a first-degree robbery.
