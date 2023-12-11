comscore Police recover stolen vehicle of male suspect in Waianae armed robbery | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Police recover stolen vehicle of male suspect in Waianae armed robbery

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 6:58 pm
Police announced today a development in the armed robbery of a man and a woman in Waianae 3 p.m. Saturday.

According to a brief report of the case, police said they recovered on Sunday the vehicle, which was stolen from the man, 26, and woman, 23.

However, the unknown male suspect, who brandished a gun and took their vehicle and personal property, has not yet been arrested.

The case has been classified as a first-degree robbery.

