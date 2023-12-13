comscore Zipper Lane opened to all traffic after morning crashes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Zipper Lane opened to all traffic after morning crashes

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:13 am
  • GOAKAMAI.ORG A screenshot from the traffic camera above the H-1 at the Kaahumanu overpass this morning.

    GOAKAMAI.ORG

    A screenshot from the traffic camera above the H-1 at the Kaahumanu overpass this morning.

A stalled vehicle and multiple crashes prompted the state Department of Transportation to open the Zipper Lane to all traffic this morning.

Additionally, the Zipper Lane will be open until 9:30 a.m. due to heavy traffic.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

