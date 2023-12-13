Zipper Lane opened to all traffic after morning crashes

A stalled vehicle and multiple crashes prompted the state Department of Transportation to open the Zipper Lane to all traffic this morning.
Additionally, the Zipper Lane will be open until 9:30 a.m. due to heavy traffic.
No serious injuries were immediately reported.
