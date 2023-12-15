Pearl Harbor-Hickam reports minor sewer line break

An 8-inch sewer line break Thursday in the vicinity of Hickam housing released an estimated 1,050 gallons of untreated wastewater before work crews were able to quickly bypass the break, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam reported today.

An estimated 850 gallons of sewage was released into a storm drain that eventually leads to a canal that follows the southern side of Ohana Nui Circle. The canal ultimately outlets to an ocean outfall located approximately 1.7 miles away, near Mamala Bay Golf Course.

Approximately 200 gallons was recovered from the area near the sewer line break.