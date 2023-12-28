Hiker airlifted from Kaau Crater Trail

Honolulu firefighters rescued a man this afternoon from the Kaau Crater Trail in Palolo Valley after he hiked for three hours and suffered extreme exhaustion.
The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 1:33 p.m., and responded with six units and 17 personnel. According to an HFD release, the first unit arrived on scene at 1:41 p.m. and a second unit hiked up the trail by foot.
HFD’s Air 1 helicopter inserted rescue personnel to the hiker’s location and conducted a medical assessment. The hiker was confirmed to be uninjured and airlifted to the landing zone.
The hiker declined medical attention.
