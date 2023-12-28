comscore Hiker airlifted from Kaau Crater Trail | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Hiker airlifted from Kaau Crater Trail

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Honolulu firefighters rescued a man this afternoon from the Kaau Crater Trail in Palolo Valley after he hiked for three hours and suffered extreme exhaustion.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 1:33 p.m., and responded with six units and 17 personnel. According to an HFD release, the first unit arrived on scene at 1:41 p.m. and a second unit hiked up the trail by foot.

HFD’s Air 1 helicopter inserted rescue personnel to the hiker’s location and conducted a medical assessment. The hiker was confirmed to be uninjured and airlifted to the landing zone.

The hiker declined medical attention.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Celtics send Pistons to NBA record-tying 28th straight loss

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up