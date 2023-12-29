Honolulu fire officials respond to Aiea dumpster fire

Honolulu police and fire personnel responded to a dumpster fire in Aiea this evening.
Honolulu Fire Department responders received a 911 call for the fire near a bike path behind Home World along Kamehameha Highway at around 5:44 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters said they saw a 16-foot pile of tires ablaze.
No injuries have been reported. This story is ongoing.
