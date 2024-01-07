comscore Woman in critical condition after crash near Ala Moana | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Woman in critical condition after crash near Ala Moana

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services provided advanced life support to an adult woman who was involved in a vehicle crash while riding a moped, according to an EMS report.

The crash happened on Kapiolani Boulevard and Kaheka Street at around 3 p.m. today. The woman was taken to The Queen’s Medical Center and is in critical condition.

No other details were immediately available.

