Woman in critical condition after crash near Ala Moana

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services provided advanced life support to an adult woman who was involved in a vehicle crash while riding a moped, according to an EMS report.
The crash happened on Kapiolani Boulevard and Kaheka Street at around 3 p.m. today. The woman was taken to The Queen’s Medical Center and is in critical condition.
No other details were immediately available.
