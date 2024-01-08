Moped rider, 23, struck after rear-ending car near Kaheka

Honolulu police say a moped rider was reportedly struck after rear-ending a vehicle stopped in front of her Sunday afternoon.

The moped rider, a 23-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital in critical condition about 3 p.m. Sunday after the multi-vehicle crash near Ala Moana.

Police said the woman heading eastbound on Kapiolani Boulevard rear-ended a vehicle at a stop as the driver attempted to turn left onto Kaheka Street. The driver of that vehicle was a 29-year-old man.

As a result of the collision, she careened onto the adjacent, eastbound lane of Kapiolani Boulevard, and was then struck by another car driven by a 52-year-old woman. The driver of this car had a 93-year-old female passenger.

The moped rider was ejected onto the roadway and was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said. No other injuries were reported from the collision.

Police said speed, drugs, and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.