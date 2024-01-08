comscore Moped rider, 23, struck after rear-ending car near Kaheka | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Moped rider, 23, struck after rear-ending car near Kaheka

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Honolulu police say a moped rider was reportedly struck after rear-ending a vehicle stopped in front of her Sunday afternoon.

The moped rider, a 23-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital in critical condition about 3 p.m. Sunday after the multi-vehicle crash near Ala Moana.

Police said the woman heading eastbound on Kapiolani Boulevard rear-ended a vehicle at a stop as the driver attempted to turn left onto Kaheka Street. The driver of that vehicle was a 29-year-old man.

As a result of the collision, she careened onto the adjacent, eastbound lane of Kapiolani Boulevard, and was then struck by another car driven by a 52-year-old woman. The driver of this car had a 93-year-old female passenger.

The moped rider was ejected onto the roadway and was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said. No other injuries were reported from the collision.

Police said speed, drugs, and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments (4)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Strong winter storm bears down on swath of U.S. midsection

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up