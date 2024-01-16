4 traffic fatalities mar start of the new year

The state is rolling into the new year with at least four traffic-related fatalities, three involving pedestrians.

The first traffic fatality of the year on Oahu occurred at about 7:44 p.m. Jan. 4, according to the Honolulu Police Department. A 71-year-old man was attempting to cross Kapahulu Avenue outside of a crosswalk when he was hit by a car heading north.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified him as Jobie Kaeo of Honolulu.

Police arrested the driver who hit Kaeo on suspicion of first-degree negligent homicide, operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, and collisions involving death or serious bodily injury.

“Every year we start with zero traffic fatalities but that doesn’t mean the pain and loss of those dying in avoidable crashes the previous year goes away,” said state Transportation Director Ed Sniffen in a news release the following day. “We are starting 2024 with the tragic death of a 71-year-old man. I urge everyone to avoid the typical dangerous behaviors we see that cause fatal crashes. Don’t drink or take substances that may change the way you drive, slow down and follow the speed limit, and keep your attention on the road and your surroundings.”

HPD says it will continue setting up impaired-driving checkpoints at unannounced times and locations through the end of February to reduce traffic injuries and deaths.

On Hawaii island a Hilo teen hit by a marked police car Jan. 5 while walking in the middle of the street has also died. He has been identified as Samuel Mwarey, 16.

Two days later a 31-year-old Maui man died in an early morning solo crash at Hawaii Belt Road on Hawaii island after striking a rock embankment in a pickup truck.

Not yet included in the DOT statistics is the death of Wayne Metz, 66, of Mountain View, Hawaii island. Metz died Thursday after he was struck as a pedestrian by a Dodge pickup truck on Ohuohu Street.

Hawaii island police said it was the third traffic fatality for the county in 2024, compared with just one at the same time in 2023.

DOT closed out 2023 with 94 traffic-related fatalities statewide, down from 116 reported in 2022. But there was a bump up for Oahu.

There were 58 traffic fatalities on Oahu from Jan. 1 to Dec. 27, up from 56 at the same time in 2022.

There were also more motorcycle- and moped-­related fatalities on Oahu in 2023 than in 2022 and a few more involving motor vehicle occupants.

Statewide, there were more fatalities involving bicyclists: nine in 2023, compared with seven in 2022.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services noted there has been a growing number of accidents involving ebikes.

Sniffen said in an earlier interview that the higher number of motorcycle fatalities is generally due to speeding.

In an effort to improve safety on Hawaii roadways, DOT says it will continue its education campaigns as well as engineering initiatives such as red-light safety cameras and speed humps and speed bumps.

Speed tables, humps

In December, five speed tables were installed on Oahu between mile posts 16.3 and 17.9 along Kamehameha Highway by Gunstock Ranch and Malaekahana Beach Park.

The speed limit along that stretch was also permanently reduced to 35 from 45 mph, effective Dec. 11.

Another five speed tables were installed near Kualoa Ranch toward the end of December.

Three speed humps were also scheduled to be installed at Pualalea Street near Kahuku Elementary School in collaboration with the City and County of Hono­lulu in response to concerns about high-speed drivers from community members.

Speed tables have a broad, flat top that is about 10 feet wide, and can be at crosswalks that are thus raised crosswalks. There are several raised crosswalks on Pali Highway by Dowsett Avenue.

Two speed humps, usually about 3 to 4 inches high, were installed on Kapiolani Boulevard near Kamakee Street after the hit-and-run of McKinley High School student Sara Yara in 2023.

DOT says with the addition of the traffic calming devices at Kualoa and Kahuku, it had installed nearly 200 raised crosswalks and speed tables since 2019, with more in progress.

“When we put in these speed bumps, physics starts controlling how fast you can go through the area and it works every time,” said Sniffen. “The whole intent is every time you drive through that area you’ll always slow down to that speed limit.”

He said the goal is “to ensure that people follow the law” because speed limits are set so motorists have enough time to react to a situation.

DOT is fielding public requests for raised crosswalk or reports of Oahu highway problems via phone at 808-831-6714 or at complaint highwayoahu@hawaii.gov.

Visit hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/safety-map to learn more.

Traffic Fatalities in Hawaii

2024* 4

2023 94

2022 116

2021 94

2020 85

Source: State Department of Transportation

* Up to Thursday