Kauai police investigating early-morning burglary at Macy’s

Kauai police are investigating a burglary that occurred at the Macy’s department store at Kukui Grove Center in Lihue early this morning.

The Kauai Police Department says at about 3:50 a.m., officers were dispatched to a scene after an alarm went off. Officers arriving on scene found the west entrance doors, along with multiple jewelry display cases, had been shattered.

According to a preliminary report, more than $20,000 of jewelry was stolen.

KPD detectives are actively investigating the case.

The Kauai Macy’s is one of five across the U.S. that the company recently announced will close this year due to changing market forces, and had already begun clearance sales.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KPD’s detective at 808-241-1641. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers Kauai at 808-246-8300, via cskauai.org, or the P3 Tips Mobile App.