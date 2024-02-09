Travel-related dengue case reported on Maui

A confirmed case of travel-related dengue has been reported on Maui, according to the Hawaii Department of Health.

The case comes about a week after another travel-related case was reported on Oahu.

The department says these cases, as well as several others from last year, were in individuals with recent travel to countries where dengue is commonly found.

The last locally acquired dengue case confirmed in the state was in 2016, DOH said.

While Hawaii is home to the type of mosquitoes that can carry dengue, DOH said the disease is not established or endemic in the state, and cases are currently only seen in travelers.

But dengue outbreaks do occur in many parts of the world including Central and South America; Asia, including the Philippines; the Middle East; Africa; some Pacific Islands, including the U.S. territories of American Samoa, the Federated States of Micronesia, Marshall Islands and Palau; and in the Caribbean, including Puerto Rico.

Symptoms of dengue include the sudden onset of fever, nausea, vomiting, rash, and body aches, which typically last two to seven days. Although life-threatening illnesses can occur, most people recover after about a week.

More about mosquito-borne diseases is available from the Disease Outbreak Control Division.