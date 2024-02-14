comscore Letter: GOP takes wrong side on border security bill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: GOP takes wrong side on border security bill

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Last week’s blocking of the border security bill at the U.S. Senate is rather mind-boggling. The bill may not be perfect, but it certainly could have been a giant first step in the right direction. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Limit monster home occupants, not rooms

Scroll Up