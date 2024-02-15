Task force seizes 24 tons of illegal fireworks

The Illegal Fireworks Task Force seized about 24 tons of display fireworks from a shipping container during a routine inspection today.

The seized fireworks, also known as 1.3G fireworks, are not meant for public use and require significant licensure and specialized professional training for their importation, storage and use.

“The Illegal Fireworks Task Force is comprehensively examining the entire fireworks environment in Hawaii, including both legitimate industry and the black market,” Department of Law Enforcement Deputy Director Jared Redulla said in a news release today. “Fireworks are highly regulated items in Hawaii. Consequently, everyone who decides to get involved with fireworks must strictly comply with all the federal, state and county laws that regulate them.”

Today’s seizure comes after several large seizures of illegal fireworks around last New Year’s Eve. Since September, including the most recent seizure, the task force has seized approximately 97.8 tons of illegal fireworks.

The Illegal Fireworks Task Force was established in June, and is coordinated by the Department of Law Enforcement. It comprises DLE investigators, deputy sheriffs, county police officers, the Department of the Attorney General and other federal agencies, including Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Postal Investigation Service, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the U.S. Coast Guard Investigation Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The investigation into this seizure of illegal fireworks, as well as previous seizures, is ongoing.