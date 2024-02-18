Residential building fire extinguished in Aikahi

A residential building fire near 701 Old Mokapu Road in Aikahi was extinguished Sunday afternoon.

No people were found at the residence but four dogs in the home at the time of the fire were found safe.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 3:31 p.m. and responded with six units staffed with about 22 personnel. While en route, the nearest unit radioed that smoke was visible from a distance, striking a second alarm for a total of nine units and 34 personnel. The first unit arrived on scene at 3:36 p.m. and found a single-story residential structure with the garage and front of the structure on fire. Firefighters began a fire attack and search for occupants. The fire was brought under control by 3:52 p.m. and was extinguished at 4:50 p.m.

The fire’s origin and cause has not yet been determined.