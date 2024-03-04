An easy preparation for a versatile protein

Pan-seared tofu, torn into chunks then soaked in a bright, herby sauce, makes a great addition to many meals: Pile it on top of grains, salad greens, noodles or yogurt; tuck it into a pita; or toss it with chunks of roasted squash. The herbs and seasonings used in this sauce can shift, depending on what you have on hand and what sounds good.

Add capers, anchovies or olives for brininess; or harissa, fresh chile or ginger for spice. You can even use wilted herbs and hearty greens. For additional texture, add nuts and seeds, or tomatoes, thinly sliced celery or avocado. Eat it right away or refrigerate for another day. It’s a practical yet vibrant dish that you’ll make on repeat.

Herb-Marinated Seared Tofu

Ingredients:

• 3 tablespoons finely chopped shallot (from 1 small shallot)

• 2 tablespoons fresh lemon or lime juice or red or white wine vinegar, plus more as needed

• Kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal)

• 1 1/2 tablespoons plus 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 (14- to 16-ounce) block extra-firm tofu, sliced 1/2-inch thick and patted dry

• 1/2 cup finely chopped fresh parsley (see Tip)

• 1/4 cup finely chopped fresh cilantro, mint, dill, chives, chervil, celery leaves, fennel or carrot tops, or a mix

• 1 tablespoon fresh thyme, oregano, marjoram or tarragon leaves (optional)

• 1/2 teaspoon red-pepper flakes

Directions:

In a large bowl, stir together the shallot, lemon juice and a pinch of salt; set aside.

In a large (12-inch) nonstick skillet, heat 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil over medium-high. Season the tofu all over with salt, then add to the skillet and cook until golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate or cutting board and let cool slightly.

Meanwhile, to the shallot mixture, add the remaining 1/2 cup olive oil, all the fresh herbs you’re using and the red-pepper flakes. Season generously with salt and stir to combine. (For a smoother sauce, blitz everything in a food processor.)

When the tofu is cool enough to handle, rip it into 1/2-inch pieces and add to the sauce. Stir to combine. Eat right away, let sit at room temperature for up to 2 hours, or refrigerate for up to 3 days. Re-season with salt and lemon juice as needed, as flavors shift from the fridge.

Total time: 25 minutes, serves 2.

Tip:

To save time, skip plucking parsley leaves: Instead, hold onto the stems of a small bunch of parsley with your non-dominant hand. Chop the leaves until you hit the stems, then continue to chop the leaves until finely chopped. Discard or compost the stems (or freeze them for stock).