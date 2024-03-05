Puna woman, 45, arrested and charged with theft

A 45-year-old Puna woman was arrested and charged today on wallet and credit card thefts for two separate incidents in Hilo last month.

Marie Ramangmou made her first appearance at Kona District Court this morning. She was arrested and charged for the two incidents where, unknown to the complainants, their wallets were removed from their purses while at Hilo businesses. The first incident was on Feb. 7 at the Downtown Hilo KTA, and the second incident was on Feb. 23 at the 7-Eleven off of Kaumana Drive.

Ramangmou’s total bail was reduced by the Court from $225,000 to $20,000. She was ordered to appear for preliminary hearings, to be held Thursday, at Hilo District Court.

The first complainant alleges that Ramangmou was charged with second-degree theft of a wallet and of a value exceeding $750, the unauthorized possession of confidential personal information, theft of a credit card, habitual property crime and two counts each of fraudulent use of a credit card, third-degree identity theft and fourth-degree theft.

The second complainant alleges that Ramangmou was charged with second-degree theft, unauthorized possession of confidential personal information, theft of a credit card, habitual property crime and fourth-degree theft.

The cases were started by South Hilo Patrol, and are being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Soong. Anyone with information on the case should call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.