Hawaii to play at California in 1st round of WBIT tournament

The Hawaii women’s basketball team will continue its season in the first round of the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament on Thursday against No. 2 seed California of the Pac-12.

The Golden Bears (18-14) will host the Rainbow Wahine in Berkeley, Calif.

Hawaii (20-10) earned an automatic bid into the 32-team field by winning the regular season in the Big West Conference.

The Rainbow Wahine were upset by UC Davis in the semifinals of the conference tournament on Friday to snap a season-high seven-game winning streak.

It’s the third consecutive season Hawaii has advanced to a postseason tournament after playing in the NCAA Tournament the last two years as the BWC tournament champions.

Hawaii played three Pac-12 teams this season, going 0-3.

UC Irvine, which defeated UC Davis in the Big West tournament championship on Saturday, earned a No. 13 seed in the NCAA women’s tournament and will play No. 4 Gonzaga in Spokane, Wash., in the first round.