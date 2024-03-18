Queen’s opens Maui clinic to address maternal care shortage

The Queen’s University Medical Group has opened a clinic in Kahului to help address a shortage of obstetrics and gynecology services on Maui.

Queen’s said in a news release that its new clinic — located at 200 Kalepa Place in Kahului —will be staffed by four experienced obstetricians including Drs. Bliss Kaneshiro, Robb Ohtani, Shandhini Raidoo, and Reni Soon.

“In Spring 2023, we began to hear about the shortage of obstetricians on Maui,” said Dr. Kaneshiro, chief of OB/GYN for Queen’s University Medical Group, in a statement. “In addition, we knew many of the OBGYNs at Malama I Ke Ola Health Center on Maui were already working tirelessly to meet the increased demand for services. So we began meeting with Malama I Ke Ola and HMSA to develop a new practice on Maui.”

Queen’s said the clinic provides comprehensive obstetric and gynecologic care in a safe and supportive environment for patients and their families.

For the long-term, Queen’s goal is to identify and train future physicians from Maui who will one day serve the community they live in.

The clinic’s hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. To reach the clinic, call 808-686-4690.