Lanikai parking restricted during rockslide project in April

Parking in Lanikai will be restricted when a rock slide mitigation project begins on April 1, according to city officials.

The Honolulu Department of Design and Construction said the project involves the removal of rocks, slope scaling and vegetation clearing, and that it is necessary to minimize the risk of rockslides and property damage.

Construction begins Monday morning on April 1, and will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, excluding holidays. The project is expected to last about one month, weather permitting.

Parking will be restricted from the start through completion of the project, including holiday weekends, officials said.

During work hours, drivers should anticipate intermittent single-lane closures, with special duty police officers directing traffic along Mokulua Drive.

“Motorists and pedestrians should anticipate delays and allow extra travel time while navigating through the area,” said the city in a news release. “Please observe all traffic controls, posted signs and special duty police officers. The city’s contractors will work efficiently and safely to minimize the inconvenience to the neighborhood. The City appreciates the patience of the community during this process.”

Questions and comments may be directed to the Honolulu Department of Design and Construction at 808-768-8400.