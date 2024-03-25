Vehicle collision closes portion of St. Louis Drive

St. Louis Drive in St. Louis Heights has been closed between Peter and Noah streets in both directions due to a motor vehicle collision.
Police advise motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.