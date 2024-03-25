comscore Vehicle collision closes portion of St. Louis Drive | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Vehicle collision closes portion of St. Louis Drive

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 6:34 am
St. Louis Drive in St. Louis Heights has been closed between Peter and Noah streets in both directions due to a motor vehicle collision.

Police advise motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

