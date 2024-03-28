Michelle Comeau to fill vacancy as Oahu district court judge

The State Judiciary announced Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald’s appointment today of Michelle Comeau as Oahu district court judge.

Comeau will fill a vacancy, and has been serving as a per diem district court judge since 2017.

Recktenwald selected her from the Judicial Selection Commission’s nomination list presented to him March 1.

Comeau is affiliated with the law firm of Nakashima Ching LLC, and practices property law and other civil matters.

She had been with Alston Hunt Floyd & Ing, litigating civil rights, torts, property law and regulatory law matters.

She also worked as an associate for Morrison & Foerster LLP in Los Angeles.

Comeau served as law clerk to U.S. District Judge Susan Oki Mollway and Judge A. Wallace Tashima at the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

She graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2011.

The appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.