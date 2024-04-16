comscore Kamehameha Highway at Shark’s Cove closed due to leaning pole | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kamehameha Highway at Shark’s Cove closed due to leaning pole

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:44 am
Kamehameha Highway has been closed in both directions by Shark’s Cove on Oahu’s North Shore due to a leaning telephone pole, according to state officials.

Traffic will be contraflowed around the work area through the parking lot at Shark’s Cove as Hawaiian Telcom makes repairs, said the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

“Please avoid traveling this route as traffic will be heavy,” said DOT in a notice. “Construction crews will work to secure the leaning pole before the afternoon rush hour begins.”

DOT said updates will be provided as work progresses.

Comments (0)

