Vehicle reportedly crashes into Wahiawa home

A vehicle was towed from Wahiawa just before 10 a.m. today after it reportedly crashed through a brick wall and into a one-story home.

A traffic incident line item reports the crashed motor vehicle was towed around 9:43 a.m. today. By noon today, the vehicle was missing from the scene at the intersection of Kilani Avenue and Mahele Street. Crews were seen inspecting the property.

No injuries were reported, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. American Medical Response responded to the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.