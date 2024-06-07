Transair fills void for Lanai, Molokai cargo amid transition

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A main cargo company for Molokai and Lanai has contracted another provider to temporarily continue services as it addresses management problems.

Following the resignation of its director of operations, Kamaka Air is working on correcting “just a couple of management issues,” CEO Dave Hinderland said. The company hopes to return to its regular schedule by the end of next week.

The Federal Aviation Administration requires a director of operations to be on staff to receive air carrier certification. Hinderland said the company is working on fast-tracking the next candidate and will “be back in the air shortly.”

“The FAA caught it, and we are in good standing with the FAA and in compliance in doing what they want us to do,” Hinderland said.

Kamaka Air has contracted with Transair, another local cargo company, to handle Kama­ka’s service volumes.

Hinderland said Transair “came through with flying colors” and that customers are not seeing any disturbances to their service. All of Kamaka Air’s stations are being serviced currently, Hinderland said.

“Our customers are tendering their freight, and we’re getting all the volume that they normally get out to the islands as usual,” Hinderland said. “All the products are going out to Lanai, Molokai and Maui, and all the customers are very happy.”

The hiccup came a few weeks after a “significant leadership transition,” where two former Southwest Airlines directors, Hinderland and Ken Gile, were appointed as CEO and chief operations officer, respectively, of Kamaka on May 15.

A spokesperson for state Sen. Lynn DeCoite (D, East and Upcountry Maui-­Molokai-Lanai) said DeCoite received a call Wednesday morning about Kamaka Air’s stoppage.

Kamaka Air acts as the main cargo service for Molokai and Lanai, transporting perishables, groceries and essential medical goods between the islands. DeCoite’s spokesperson said Kamaka Air also delivered the goods directly to storefronts and other customers.

DeCoite reached out to Mokulele Airlines, the only passenger airline servicing Molokai and Lanai, to assist with freight and cargo transportation. Mokulele agreed to help.

DeCoite also has been in contact with the state Department of Transportation Airports Division to see whether another carrier can step in or to understand the situation.

“Our doors are open, our people are working and we’re working with the FAA very quickly here on a quick solution,” Hinderland said.