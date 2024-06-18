Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Justin Timberlake arrested for drunk driving in the Hamptons

By Brendan O’Brien, Rami Ayyub and Costas Pitas / Reuters

Entertainment

REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI/FILE PHOTO Justin Timberlake performs during the iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif., on April 1. Timberlake was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated in a neighborhood in the Hamptons on New York's Long Island, authorities said today.
Justin Timberlake performs during the iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif., on April 1. Timberlake was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated in a neighborhood in the Hamptons on New York’s Long Island, authorities said today.

Pop singer Justin Timberlake was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated in a neighborhood in the Hamptons on New York’s Long Island, authorities said today.

Timberlake was arrested in the town of Sag Harbor this morning, according to a statement from the local district attorney’s office.

The 43-year-old was arraigned in Sag Harbor Village Justice Court and released, the statement said. His next court date will be a virtual appearance on July 26, the statement said.

Representatives for Timberlake did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

Timberlake was taken into custody after he left a dinner at the American Hotel, People magazine reported.

Timberlake rose to fame as a member of 1990s boy band ‘N Sync before starting a solo career. His hits include “Can’t Stop the Feeling!,” “Suit & Tie” and “SexyBack.”

He has two concerts scheduled in Chicago this weekend and two shows in New York City next week.

