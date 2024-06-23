Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, June 23, 2024 84° Today's Paper

Top News

Water main break forces closure of Dole Street in lower Manoa

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 1:28 p.m.

Traffic

UPDATE: 1 p.m.

Motorists are reminded that Waahila Apartments which serves as UH Manoa faculty housing and Frank Street will be completely closed to traffic in both directions as board crews repair the water main break.

A water wagon has been set up at 2933 Dole St., for customers without service. They are asked to bring containers to fill.

EARLIER COVERAGE

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply is responding to a 20-inch water main break on Dole Street between Frank Street and Kanewai Community Park in Manoa.

Motorists are urged to use alternate routes until further notice due to the complete closure of the Dole Street section.

St. Louis Heights and also some in the Kaimuki area are experiencing no service or low water pressure.

The board urges customers in St. Louis Heights, Palolo, Kaimuki and Wilhelmina Rise to conserve water until further notice.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide