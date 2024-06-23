Water main break forces closure of Dole Street in lower Manoa

UPDATE: 1 p.m.

Motorists are reminded that Waahila Apartments which serves as UH Manoa faculty housing and Frank Street will be completely closed to traffic in both directions as board crews repair the water main break.

A water wagon has been set up at 2933 Dole St., for customers without service. They are asked to bring containers to fill.

EARLIER COVERAGE

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply is responding to a 20-inch water main break on Dole Street between Frank Street and Kanewai Community Park in Manoa.

Motorists are urged to use alternate routes until further notice due to the complete closure of the Dole Street section.

St. Louis Heights and also some in the Kaimuki area are experiencing no service or low water pressure.

The board urges customers in St. Louis Heights, Palolo, Kaimuki and Wilhelmina Rise to conserve water until further notice.