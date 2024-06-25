Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Shark warning signs posted at Pua‘ena Point, Laniakea Beach

City officials this morning posted shark warning signs at Pua‘ena Point and Laniakea Beach on Oahu’s North Shore.

An alert was also sent out at about 10 a.m. via the city’s HNL.info system.

Officials said an aggressive 10- to 12-foot shark was observed about 80 yards from shore at Pua‘ena Point.

Signs were also posted at Laniakea Beach, popularly known as “turtle beach” due to the green sea turtles that frequent the area.

The alert advised the public to always check in with a lifeguard for the latest ocean conditions.

