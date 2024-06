An 8-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in serious condition after she was struck by a car while riding her bicycle this morning.

Paramedics responded to the incident at Hale La’a Blvd. and Iosepa St. in Laie at around 7:15 a.m. today. According to an Emergency Medical Services report, the child was “hit by a vehicle while riding her bicycle and suffered a possible head injury.”

She was not wearing a helmet.