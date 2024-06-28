Hawaiian Humane Society at capacity, extends adoption special

The Hawaiian Humane Society is still at capacity due to a high number of surrenders, and recently announced an extension of its “Bring Love Home” adoption special through Sunday.

All adoption fees for dogs and puppies will be waived through Sunday at both the Moiliili and Kosasa family campuses due to the partnership with the Best Friends Animal Society.

For cats and kittens, the adoption fee for a second feline will be waived at both shelters as well as at off-site partners such as Pounce Hawaii and select Petco locations.

Originally, the sponsorship was scheduled to end over the weekend.

Humane Society spokesperson Brandy Shimabukuro said shelters are still at critical capacity, and have been for nearly two years. One of the most frequently cited reasons for surrendering pets, she said, is the lack of affordable, pet-friendly housing.

Since the launch of the “Bring Love Home Challenge” on June 15, the nonprofit has adopted out 256 dogs and cats, but still has plenty of animals in need.

Nohea, a 7-year-old Labrador mix, was first brought in by her owner, citing landlord issues.

She has been waiting for a home since December and now has “VIP” status, designated for animals that have been waiting a long time.

Shimabukuro said there is a misperception that the Society puts a time limit on how long a pet can stay at the shelter, and that this is false.

“We never place a time limit on how long an animal can stay available for adoption,” she said.

Sophie, for instance, was recently adopted after waiting at the shelter for 341 days.

The terrier mix — named Kinako by her adoptive family — was brought to the Society as a stray, and did well on walks, but showed signs of over-excitement in her kennel which is sometimes a deterrent for potential adopters.

Those who are unable to adopt can foster shelter animals to give them a break and free up kennel space. Dogs are available to foster via the “Couch Crashers” program, and cats are available to foster via the “Lap Crashers” program.

As part of the “Bring Love Home” challenge, the five animal welfare organizations with the most adoptions this month compared to the same time last year will win a $10,000 grant from the Best Friends Animal Society.

After the end of the challenge, the Bissell Pet Foundation will once again host its summer “Empty the Shelters” campaign in July, sponsoring reduced adoption fees statewide to ease the ongoing capacity crisis nationwide.

The Hawaiian Humane Society on Oahu, Hawaii Island Humane Society, Maui Humane Society, and Kauai Humane Society are participating from July 8 to 31.