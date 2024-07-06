Unresponsive snorkeler at Hanauma Bay taken to hospital in critical condition

A 32-year-old snorkeler was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being rescued at Hanauma Bay early this afternoon.

Honolulu Emergency Services Department officials said that just before 12:40 p.m., lifeguards rescued the unresponsive man from the water and began CPR.

Lifeguards and Honolulu Fire Department personnel continued CPR until Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedics arrived.

Paramedics continued advanced life support and transported him by ambulance to an emergency room in critical condition, officials said.