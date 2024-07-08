Fatal vehicle fire in Salt Lake ruled accidental

The Honolulu Police Department has classified the case of a woman found inside a burned van in Salt Lake Saturday as an unattended death due to an accidental fire.

Police said an autopsy revealed she did not sustain any traumatic injuries.

“At this time, fire investigators have determined the cause of the fire as accidental,” said HPD in a bulletin. “Investigation is ongoing as evidence is still being examined and surveillance is being recovered and reviewed.”

On Saturday, the Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 3:22 a.m. for a vehicle fire at Malaai and Lawehana streets. After firefighters extinguished the blaze at 3:45 a.m., an occupant was found in the driver’s seat. Police later determined the occupant was a woman.

Police said the Honolulu Medical Examiner will release the victim’s name, once determined.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.