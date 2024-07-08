Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Man, 25, arrested for allegedly throwing brick through window of moving car

By Peter Boylan

A 25-year-old man was arrested this morning after he allegedly threw a brick through the driver’s door window of a 45-year-old woman on Kamehameha Highway in Pearl City near the Waiau Power plant, according to law enforcement sources.

At 6:48 a.m. the woman was driving east while the suspect was crossing the street. Police received multiple 911 calls about a man throwing bricks at cars, hitting several of them.

As the victim passed him, he allegedly threw a brick through the driver’s door window. The brick shattered the window and sent shards of glass into the woman’s face, hand and wrist, causing minor injuries.

The suspect fled on foot but Honolulu Police Department patrol officers found him and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree criminal property damage at 7:19 a.m.

The man, Isaiah Mersburgh, has four prior arrests for fourth-degree criminal property damage, one for abuse of a household member, and two arrests on suspicion of third-degree assault.

He has pending court appearances for the abuse case, assault and petitions for protective orders against him, according to state court records.

