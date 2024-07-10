Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Kalanianaole Highway in Hawaii Kai to be closed to stabilize slopes

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 4:56 p.m.

State officials are closing a stretch of Kalanianaole Highway in Hawaii Kai tonight for slope stabilization work.

The highway will be fully closed from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. – between Hanauma Bay and Sandy Beach Park — in both directions.

This full closure is needed to safely remove loose rocks and overhanging boulders to prevent possible rockslides, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

Motorists will be detoured around the work area to Lunalilo Home Road, Hawaii Kai Drive and then Kealahou Street, where they may re-enter Kalanianaole Highway.

Message boards about the closure and detour will be posted.

