Honolulu police search for suspect who escaped in Kapolei

COURTESY HPD Police said suspect David Montoya escaped and fled.
Honolulu police are searching for a 31-year-old man who escaped and fled as he was being booked at the Kapolei Police Station.

Shortly before 11 a.m. today, officers arrested the man for violating temporary restraining order and warrants. Police said suspect David Montoya escaped and fled.

Montoya is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has dark curly hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and white Crocs.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.

