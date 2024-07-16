Driver who crashed into pole becomes Oahu’s 20th traffic fatality

The Honolulu Police Department marked Oahu’s 20th traffic fatality this year after news that a woman injured from crashing into an electric pole earlier this month has died.

The 33-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries Monday at the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, Calif., according to HPD, which was notified of her death by the Sacramento County Coroner’s office.

At about 2 p.m. on July 2, the woman reportedly crashed into an electric pole after traveling westbound on Paakea Road in Maili at a high rate of speed, police said.

The vehicle rolled over several times before coming to a rest and becoming engulfed in flames.

Honolulu firefighters extricated her from the vehicle, and Emergency Medical Services treated her for second- and third-degree burns.

Police said she was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said speed appears to be a contributing factor, and that the woman was not wearing a seatbelt. The investigation is still ongoing.

This was the 20th fatality on Oahu so far this year, compared to 28 at the same time last year.