Solo crash into power pole in Maili results in fire, outage

First responders treated a woman this afternoon for severe burns after her car hit an electric pole and caught on fire in Maili, knocking out electricity for thousands in the area.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 2 p.m. for a motor vehicle collision near the 87-700 block of Paakea Road in Maili. Six units with 16 personnel responded.

HFD described the crash as a solo collision into an electric pole.

The vehicle was resting on power lines, and reportedly on fire along with nearby brush. HFD had the fire under control by 2:17 p.m. and stabilized the vehicle and used hydraulic tools to extricate the driver at 2:19 p.m.

Hawaiian Electric arrived on the scene at 2:33 p.m. The utility reported a power outage affecting about 3,160 customers in the area due to the collision. By 3:40 p.m., power had been restored to about 2,420 customers.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services treated the victim, a woman in her 30s, for severe second- and third-degree burns. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

No other injuries were reported.