Maui Fire Department: Crater Road fire is 80% contained

By Star-Advertiser staff

The Maui Fire Department said the Crater Road Fire containment remains at 80% and 574 acres, with no fire growth, as of 10 a.m. today.

No injuries or structural damages have been reported.

Maui County officials said helicopters are still making water drops, and transporting personnel and equipment into areas with limited access, and that dozers continue to reinforce containment lines.

Firefighting crews from MFD, the state Division of Forestry and Wildlife, and National Park Service, along with Haleakala Ranch personnel, are patrolling the perimeter to address hot spots, with help from three tankers shuttling water.

Additionally, officials said remote N5 sensors are being deployed to aid in monitoring crucial areas.

County Water Supply Director John Stufflebean said there are no concerns over the safety of Upcountry drinking water at this time.

Crater Road and Haleakala National Park remain closed until further notice.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources at 5 a.m. today reopened the Kula Forest Reserve, along with all Na Ala Hele Trails in it. DLNR encourages all visitors “to use extreme caution to avoid sparking any new fires.”

