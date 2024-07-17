Police ID homicide victim found at Manoa home in cold case

The Honolulu Police Department and CrimeStoppers are seeking the public’s help in solving a cold case homicide from 14 years ago.

Police said at about 11 a.m. on Sept. 28, 2010, a construction crew discovered unidentified human remains in the yard of a Manoa home.

It was determined at the time that the skull sustained a gunshot wound, and that the remains were placed there under suspicious circumstances.

Efforts to solve the case included crafting a three-dimensional clay head to show a possible likeness of the man. Police also had an HPD graphic artist create a composite using the genetic markers of the skull. A series of photos with differing hairstyles were released but did not result in any additional leads.

Police had a breakthrough after remains were sent to the FBI Laboratory in Quantico for DNA testing, and a DNA profile was developed last year. After further investigation, police found the victim’s son lived in Washington state and were able to compare his DNA with the profile.

HPD has now confirmed the victim to be William Hans Holling Jr.

Police said Holling resided in the state of Washington and had gone through a contentious divorce. He was last seen by family and friends in January 1985, and was known to travel frequently to Australia via Honolulu.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808- 955-8300. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips App.