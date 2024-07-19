Multiple agencies still responding to Kokee brush fire on Kauai

Kauai County officials say multiple agencies today are still responding to a brush fire that broke out off of Kokee Road on Thursday evening.

Officials said air assets joined firefighting efforts this morning after multiple ground crews remained on scene overnight. The fire has not yet been fully contained.

Responding agencies include the Kauai fire and police departments, the county Department of Public Works, the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, and others, including the Pacific Missile Range Facility and Lihue Airport Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting.

The Hawaii National Guard, Airborne Aviation, the Agribusiness Development Corporation, Waalani Enterprises and other private contractors are also assisting.

No injuries have been reported, officials said, and there is no current threat to structures.

Kokee Road is expected to remain closed from Kekaha Road to Waimea Canyon Drive for the duration of the fire.

The Kauai Island Utility Cooperative, meanwhile, says no fire-related power outages have been implemented.

Officials will continue monitoring weather conditions as first responders work to protect homes and critical communications.

The public is urged to remain vigilant and monitor local media for updates, officials said.