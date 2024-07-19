Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, July 19, 2024 81° Today's Paper

Top News

Multiple agencies still responding to Kokee brush fire on Kauai

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 9:35 a.m.

COURTESY KAUAI FIRE DEPARTMENT
1/2
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY KAUAI FIRE DEPARTMENT

COURTESY KAUAI FIRE DEPARTMENT
2/2
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY KAUAI FIRE DEPARTMENT

COURTESY KAUAI FIRE DEPARTMENT
COURTESY KAUAI FIRE DEPARTMENT

Kauai County officials say multiple agencies today are still responding to a brush fire that broke out off of Kokee Road on Thursday evening.

Officials said air assets joined firefighting efforts this morning after multiple ground crews remained on scene overnight. The fire has not yet been fully contained.

Responding agencies include the Kauai fire and police departments, the county Department of Public Works, the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, and others, including the Pacific Missile Range Facility and Lihue Airport Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting.

The Hawaii National Guard, Airborne Aviation, the Agribusiness Development Corporation, Waalani Enterprises and other private contractors are also assisting.

No injuries have been reported, officials said, and there is no current threat to structures.

Kokee Road is expected to remain closed from Kekaha Road to Waimea Canyon Drive for the duration of the fire.

The Kauai Island Utility Cooperative, meanwhile, says no fire-related power outages have been implemented.

Officials will continue monitoring weather conditions as first responders work to protect homes and critical communications.

The public is urged to remain vigilant and monitor local media for updates, officials said.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide