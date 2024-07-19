2024 Election: Desiré DeSoto

Name on ballot:

Desiré DeSoto

Running for:

State House – District 45

Political party:

Democrat

Campaign website:

DesireDeSoto.com

Current occupation:

School Counselor

Age:

50

Previous job history:

28 years in Wai’anae Public schools (26 in the high school and two in the elementary).

Previous elected office, if any:

No answer submitted

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people in your district.

I have a bachelor’s in sports medicine, secondary education, and physical education with minors in health and special education, a master’s in counseling psychology, and a PhD in organizational psychology. I am running for office because, after 28 years as an educator on our coast, I have witnessed the erosion of hope in our future within the confines of the status quo. It’s time for change and a new perspective on tackling our society’s challenges. I want to be a voice for those who feel unheard, a force for progress where the current system has failed us.

What is the most-pressing issue facing residents in your district and how would you address the problem?

The biggest issue (root) facing our district and islands is the generational marginalization and disenfranchisement of Native Hawaiians and the exploitation of our resources. The Waianae Coast is an epicenter of that precedent and its manifestation in houselessness, poverty, suicide, substance abuse, violence, crime, and an overall lack of hope and opportunity to live a thriving life. I have a desire to bring our native disenfranchised voices to Honolulu’s decision-making table(s).

What would you propose to be done at the state level to help residents cope with Hawaii’s high cost of living?

I am a proponent of the rich paying their fair share and more to uphold our society. The middle class has been the backbone of our institutions for years, and it is time the burden shifts. I am not opposed to wealth taxes, which reduce income inequality and redistribute wealth so the middle class can stabilize. Moreover, I am a fan of collective bargaining and cooperative ownership.

What can the state Legislature do to help Hawaii home and condo owners with rising property insurance rates?

The Legislature could raise taxes on out-of-state and second homeowners and collect a visitor impact fee to help offset costs for those whose income qualifies for a property insurance subsidy.

Can Hawaii’s tourism-dependent economy be diversified, and, if so, what can state government do to support the effort?

We need to move away from quantity tourism and focus on quality eco-tourism. I want to see more regenerative agriculture, restorative aquaculture, and movie production projects on our islands. Most importantly, I am open to hearing about others’ ideas for new and cutting-edge environmentally friendly industries and pathways to train and position our youth to work in these fields. Things are moving quickly, and we must position ourselves as environmentally friendly economic niches arise.

What would you propose to help increase affordable housing in Hawaii?

I propose that the people of Hawaii vote to elect legislators who prioritize housing our vulnerable people and local families.

What can state government do to better support and improve public education in Hawaii?

There is a national teacher shortage, and public education can only improve once we stabilize our teaching force. We must pay teachers a living wage with automatic annual step increases and provide teacher tax credits to help cover their classroom expenses. Additionally, teachers need access to affordable housing and a good quality of life to continue living and serving in our communities. The teacher shortage has resulted in large workloads, unrealistic pressures, and high stakeholder expectations for those who remain. It is crucial that we invest in those who are investing in our keiki to improve education in Hawaii.

Should the state continue to pursue building a replacement for Aloha Stadium in Halawa? Please explain.

I fully support the construction of a new stadium in Halawa to replace Aloha Stadium. This venue would benefit our workers, the community, and the overall economy by providing a large central venue on Oahu for gatherings, concerts, and sporting events. It’s important to share these unique experiences in person with family and friends to live a happy and fulfilling life.

Should members of the state Legislature have term limits like Honolulu’s mayor and City Council members?

I support term limits because the longer someone is in political office, the more the system may influence them toward serving special interests. However, projects and initiatives take relationship-building and time to envision, plan, implement, and manifest. Because of this duality, voting is currently the ultimate term limit for constituents to decide who serves them and for how long.

What reforms, if any, would you propose to make local government more transparent to the public?

A full-time legislature with strict, enforceable ethics rules may enable more discussion and public input, leading to better transparency and decision-making.

What will be your top priority if elected?

If elected, free community college for all Hawaii residents would be at the top of my priority list. Universal preschool is a very close second. Alternative learning programs linked with skills trades, internships, and apprenticeships are also high on my list of priorities.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I am a 2019 American School Counselor of the Year Finalist and the 2018 Hawaii School Counselor of the Year. I am also a former Alternative Learning Programs Teacher, Lifeguard, Swimming Instructor/Coach, All-American Swimmer, Olympic Trials Qualifier, Professional Surfer, Stunt Woman, Mental Health Therapist, and member of most canoe clubs on our coast.