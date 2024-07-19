2024 Election: Jennifer Wilkinson

Name on ballot:

Jennifer Wilkinson

Running for:

Hawaii county council – District 7

Political party:

No answer submitted

Campaign website:

www.vote-wilkinson.com

Current occupation:

Property Manager

Age:

49

Previous job history:

Chief Lending Officer

Previous elected office, if any:

N/A

Please describe your qualifications to represent the voters of your county.

I currently serve as a Commissioner on the Hawaii County Liquor Commission, a volunteer mediator with the West Hawaii Mediation Center, chair of the Government Affairs Committee of the West Hawaii Association of Realtors, and a member of the Hawaii State Community-Based Economic Development Advisory Council. I have raised 4 children, run my own business, and have years of experience as an executive of a not-for-profit institution that was organized for the benefit of its members – not unlike a government body.

What is the most pressing issue facing the voters you seek to represent, and how would you address the problem?

Housing is the most urgent issue facing our district and we need to take assertive steps to remove the hurdles to building that make it so difficult to for the private sector to develop the housing we need. I would immediately form a working group to go through our building codes and systematically revise and or remove unnecessary and outdated requirements.

Do you support or oppose the development of the Thirty Meter Telescope? Please explain.

I support science and the advancement of astronomy-related education and access for Hawaii, but not at the expense of the cultural rights of native Hawaiians. I believe any future activity should only proceed after developing a fair and impartial management plan that cures the mismanagement and illegal takings of the past, does not prioritize astronomy over Hawaiian rights, and is agreeable to respected representatives of the native Hawaiian community.

What are the best ways for county government to alleviate homelessness on the island and to increase the availability of affordable housing?

The biggest challenge for the unhoused is housing. The county needs to provide temporary and transitional housing (now, not years from now) for those unhoused folks who choose to stay in a shelter. 60% of those unhoused also have additional issues like addiction and mental health challenges. Only by providing these additional services in or near these shelters will be able to serve those who need this help the most.

What can the county do to help island residents cope with the overall high cost of living in Hawaii?

Implement reliable and consistent public transportation, encourage and incentivize local food production and resources, empower the creation or expansion of small businesses with less regulations and reduce taxes for everyone.

How prepared is the county to deal with a major natural disaster and what would you do to improve preparedness and responsiveness?

We are fairly well prepared in terms of civil defense and a learned history of dealing with prior disasters, but we have a long way to go to be sure we are truly ready. Communities with only one way out, roads with locked gates, no backup plan for water pumps if power is shut off due to high winds, and lots of open space that has not be maintained which may help fire move more swiftly through residential areas are just some of the areas we need to improve. I think planning for a disaster needs to be a continual process with high stakeholder engagement and consistent education and communication.

What measures, if any, should county government take to regulate short-term vacation rentals?

Simple registration and enforcement of complaints and illegal rentals should be the only action taken until we have data and complaint tracking in place to justify further action.

What more needs to be done to reduce crime on Hawaii island?

We need to increase the budget for the police department to allow for full staffing and faster response times. We also need to improve staffing in the Prosecuting attorney’s office, the public defender’s office and expand the jail system and probation program. Only a fully funded and functioning system will help provide the structure to handle crime adequately and allow for work in education, prevention and recidivism reduction.

What will be your top priority if elected?

Housing and Budget Prioritization

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I am running on a platform of action. It’s time we try new ideas to create actionable solutions for moving our community forward. It is possible to preserve, respect, honor, and care while still embracing fresh perspectives and balanced risk.