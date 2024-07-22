Condition of Pioneer Mill smokestack causes concern

Maui officials have closed part of Lahainaluna Road over concerns about the structural integrity of the Pioneer Mill smokestack.

The county said in a press release that structural evaluations of the smokestack, “documented concerns about its condition.”

The Maui Department of Public Works (DPW) closed Lahainaluna Road between Honoapi‘ilani Highway and Kuhua Street at 3 p.m. today, but said there is no “imminent threat of collapse and the road closure is being implemented as a precautionary safety measure.”

There is cracking and spalling around the base of the smokestack.

“There is no visual evidence that the smokestack was affected by fire damage, but the recommended action at this time is to establish an exclusion zone 1.5 times the height of the tower, while further structural evaluations are conducted,” DPW Director Jordan Molina said.

The smokestack was built in 1928 and stands 225 feet tall.

DPW said it is coordinating with landowner Ka‘anapali Land Management Corp., and lessee Lahaina Restoration Foundation, to schedule additional structural evaluations and on a plan for monitoring the condition of the historic smokestack.

According to the foundation on its website, in 2008 it was granted a lease of the smokestack, and a four-month restoration project was completed in 2010. The work, the foundation days, included, installation of carbon steel tension bands, a steel door, repair of exterior concrete, a waterproofing coat, and restoration of the 14-foot high carbon steel ‘crown’ on top of the smokestack.”