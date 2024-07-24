Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, July 24, 2024 79° Today's Paper

Top News

NHSTA ends probe into 1.5M Honda vehicles for power loss

By Disha Mishra and Shivansh Tiwary / Reuters

Today Last updated 8:35 a.m.

Business

REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA/FILE PHOTO The Honda Motor logo is pictured at the 43rd Bangkok International Motor Show, in Bangkok, Thailand, in March 2022. The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said today it has closed a preliminary evaluation investigation of about 1.5 million Honda vehicles over loss of power.
1/1
Swipe or click to see more

REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA/FILE PHOTO

The Honda Motor logo is pictured at the 43rd Bangkok International Motor Show, in Bangkok, Thailand, in March 2022. The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said today it has closed a preliminary evaluation investigation of about 1.5 million Honda vehicles over loss of power.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said today it has closed a preliminary evaluation investigation of about 1.5 million Honda vehicles over loss of power.

In November 2022, NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) had opened an investigation for 2018 to 2022 model year Honda CR-V and HR-V vehicles equipped with all-wheel drive after reports alleging rear differential seizure.

Some of the reports that were received alleged the vehicle’s wheels locked up with no warning while still in motion, NHTSA said.

However, Honda stated the operator can control the vehicle without stability loss in the event of differential failure, NHTSA added.

After the driver shafts break due to a differential failure, the vehicle will still function as a two-wheel drive preventing complete loss of power, the agency said.

The ODI said it is closing the investigation as the information regarding field failures did not indicate hazardous outcomes and the repairs were covered under the manufacturer’s warranty.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide