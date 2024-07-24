NHSTA ends probe into 1.5M Honda vehicles for power loss

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said today it has closed a preliminary evaluation investigation of about 1.5 million Honda vehicles over loss of power.

In November 2022, NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) had opened an investigation for 2018 to 2022 model year Honda CR-V and HR-V vehicles equipped with all-wheel drive after reports alleging rear differential seizure.

Some of the reports that were received alleged the vehicle’s wheels locked up with no warning while still in motion, NHTSA said.

However, Honda stated the operator can control the vehicle without stability loss in the event of differential failure, NHTSA added.

After the driver shafts break due to a differential failure, the vehicle will still function as a two-wheel drive preventing complete loss of power, the agency said.

The ODI said it is closing the investigation as the information regarding field failures did not indicate hazardous outcomes and the repairs were covered under the manufacturer’s warranty.