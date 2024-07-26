Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, July 26, 2024 78° Today's Paper

Top News

Maui’s Crater Road to close again as a precaution due to wildfire

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 8:28 p.m.

MauiMaui Wildfires

COURTESY DLNR Crews work to extinguish the Crater Road fire on Maui on July 11.

COURTESY DLNR

Crews work to extinguish the Crater Road fire on Maui on July 11.

Maui County officials said that Crater Road will be closed for a week starting at 6 a.m. Saturday as a precaution due to the nearby 574-acre wildfire in Upper Kula.

Crater Road, near mile marker 3, will remain closed through 6 p.m. on Aug. 3. The fire was 80 percent contained Friday night.

Portions of Crater Road had been closed since July 10 because of the fire and reopened on Wednesday.

Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety officials said safety concerns raised after the road was reopened led to Saturday’s closure.

The department expects that work done during the weeklong closure will allow for the road to be reopened, officials said.

Haleakala National Park is under federal jurisdiction. For information on park access and hours, go to www.nps.gov/haleakala.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide