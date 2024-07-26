Maui’s Crater Road to close again as a precaution due to wildfire

Maui County officials said that Crater Road will be closed for a week starting at 6 a.m. Saturday as a precaution due to the nearby 574-acre wildfire in Upper Kula.

Crater Road, near mile marker 3, will remain closed through 6 p.m. on Aug. 3. The fire was 80 percent contained Friday night.

Portions of Crater Road had been closed since July 10 because of the fire and reopened on Wednesday.

Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety officials said safety concerns raised after the road was reopened led to Saturday’s closure.

The department expects that work done during the weeklong closure will allow for the road to be reopened, officials said.

Haleakala National Park is under federal jurisdiction. For information on park access and hours, go to www.nps.gov/haleakala.