Career Expo Hawaii connects employers, job-seekers

By Star-Advertiser staff

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser hosts the 2024 Hawaii Career Expo at the Neal Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall on Wednesday. Shown here, hundreds of people seeking employment opportunities attend the free job fair in October.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser hosts the 2024 Hawaii Career Expo at the Neal Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall on Wednesday. Shown here, the free job fair attracted hundreds of job-seekers in October.

The Hawaii Career Expo on Wednesday in the Neal Blaisdell Exhibition Hall will feature more than 100 booths where job-seekers can speak directly to hiring managers from the state’s leading employers.

Sponsored by The Honolulu Star-Advertiser, and presented by Star Events, the free job fair allows these employers to connect with talented candidates seeking jobs in a variety of fields,organizers said. The free, in-person fair gives applicants a chance to learn about available jobs and have one-on-one conversations with company recruiters while also distributing resumes.

“Each year, thousands of people participate in our career expos to connect with hundreds of recruiters and HR managers throughout the state,” said Denise Ching, the Star-Advertiser’s director of operations and advertising. “This month, we are excited to feature opportunities in a wide variety of job categories including law enforcement, construction, nursing, food service, tourism and hospitality, financial institutions, emergency serv­ices, retail, technology, transportation and so much more.”

The event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees may present a printed copy of their resume at the front door for free admission. Preregistration is recommended at hawaiicareerexpo.com.

Hawaii Career Expo

>> When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday

>> Where: Neal Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall, 777 Ward Ave.

>> Who: Sponsored by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser

>> Information: Go to HawaiiCareerExpo.com to preregister and to see the Career Expo guidebook.

