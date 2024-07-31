Maui firefighters battling brush fire in Kihei

Maui County firefighters are battling a brush fire reported at 4 p.m. today in the North Kihei area.

The fire, initially estimated at 5 acres, started on vacant land south of Ohukai Road and mauka of Piilani Highway, according to county officials.

No injuries or structural damages have been reported, but residents in the area makai of Piilani Highway, and between Ohukai and Waipuilani Roads, are advised to remain vigilant. Kulanihakoi High School was evacuated as a precaution.

The Maui Emergency Management Agency advises community members with respiratory concerns to stay indoors with windows closed, or leave the area. MEMA also advises avoiding the area if possible, and monitoring radio, TV and mobile devices for official information.

MEMA’s Emergency Operations Center was partially activated at 4:22 p.m. Three engines, one wildland engine, two tankers, an Air 1 helicopter and two private dozers are battling the fire.