Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, July 31, 2024 84° Today's Paper

Top News

Maui firefighters battling brush fire in Kihei

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 6:07 p.m.

Maui

Maui County firefighters are battling a brush fire reported at 4 p.m. today in the North Kihei area.

The fire, initially estimated at 5 acres, started on vacant land south of Ohukai Road and mauka of Piilani Highway, according to county officials.

No injuries or structural damages have been reported, but residents in the area makai of Piilani Highway, and between Ohukai and Waipuilani Roads, are advised to remain vigilant. Kulanihakoi High School was evacuated as a precaution.

The Maui Emergency Management Agency advises community members with respiratory concerns to stay indoors with windows closed, or leave the area. MEMA also advises avoiding the area if possible, and monitoring radio, TV and mobile devices for official information.

MEMA’s Emergency Operations Center was partially activated at 4:22 p.m. Three engines, one wildland engine, two tankers, an Air 1 helicopter and two private dozers are battling the fire.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide