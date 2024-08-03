Crater Road reopens as Maui wildfire declared 100% contained

KULA, Maui >> Crater Road was reopened to traffic at 7:30 p.m. today as the major wildfire that broke out July 10 on Haleakala was finally declared 100% contained.

The road had been closed since July 27 as a safety precaution while crews continued work to contain the 574-acre fire.

Since the Crater Road Fire is not fully extinguished, the Maui Fire Department and partner agencies will continue operations in the area, according to a news release. Motorists are advised to remain alert when on the road, as fire apparatus, water tankers and fire personnel may still be operating along the road or parked on the narrow shoulders.

MFD is warning motorists not to stop within the fire area to sightsee. “The burned area is on private property and should not be trespassed onto,” the release said.

Hazards still exist in the burned area, including but not limited to:

>> Ash pits/hot spots, which are below-ground areas of high heat that may not be visible from the surface. Stepping into one can cause serious burns to the legs and torso.

>> Fire-weakened trees that can fall without warning. Being hit by even a small tree can potentially cause life-threatening injuries or death.

For more information on the status and hours of Haleakala National Park, check https://www.nps.gov/hale/planyourvisit/conditions.htm.