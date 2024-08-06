HFD: Cause of fire in new home in Waianae was incendiary

The Honolulu Fire Department has classified the cause of a fire that broke out at a newly constructed home in Waianae over the weekend as incendiary, or intentionally set.

HFD received a 911 call for the fire at 5:03 a.m. Sunday, and responded with eight units and about 29 personnel.

Upon arrival, flames were visible from the second floor of the two-story, single-family home at 86-431 Halona Road. The fire was extinguished just before 6 a.m.

An HFD investigator determined there were multiple points of origin within the interior of the home.

There were no confirmed occupants inside the home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

HFD placed estimated damages at $30,000.