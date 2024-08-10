Moped rider, 43, critically injured after being hit on Ward Avenue

A 43-year-old man was critically injured late Friday night when the moped he was riding on Ward Avenue was hit by a turning vehicle.

Honolulu Police said that at about 11:15 p.m., the moped rider as traveling north on Ward Avenue when he was struck buy a southbound vehicle driven by a 25-year-old man who was attempting to make a left turn onto Kawaiahao Street.

The moped rider, who was not wearing a helmet, was treated by Emergency Medical Services paramedics and taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to a report by the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division.

The vehicle driver and his 54-year-old male passenger remained at the scene and were not injured, police said.

Speed, alcohol, or drugs do not appear to be contributing factors in this collision, HPD said.