Police release images of suspects in Kalihi teen bus shooting

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers have released images of the two male suspects wanted for second-degree attempted murder after shooting a 16-year-old boy on TheBus in Kalihi.

Police said at about 3:34 p.m. on Aug. 9, “suspect no. 1” allegedly fired one shot from a handgun, hitting the boy in the upper-right chest as he was about to exit TheBus on Kamehameha IV Road and North School Street.

He then hopped onto an awaiting blue scooter, possibly an Amigo Rambler, operated by “suspect no. 2.” The pair then fled west on North School Street.

The first suspect is described as an unknown male in his late teens to early 20s with a skinny build and tan complexion.

He was wearing an orange or red beanie, a light-colored T-shirt, blue sweatpants, black shoes and a black face mask. He was carrying a black backpack.

The second suspect is also described as an unknown male in his late teens to early 20s, with a skinny build and tan complexion.

He was wearing a red baseball cap, a light-colored T-shirt, orange pants, black shoes and a black face mask. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Anonymous tips can be submitted to honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips App.