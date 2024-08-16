Pregnant military spouse missing more than 2 weeks

The search continues for Mischa Mabeline Kaalohilani Johnson, a pregnant 19-year-old Army spouse who has been missing for more than two weeks.

She was last seen July 31 at her home on Schofield Barracks and was reported missing Aug. 1. The Army is offering a $10,000 reward for credible information that can lead authorities to Johnson.

She is described as Filipino, 5-foot-2, weighing 170 pounds, and has a distinct large dragon tattoo on her back. She is six months pregnant and married to a serv­ice member stationed at Schofield. In a statement released Wednesday, U.S. Army Hawaii commander Maj. Gen. Marcus Evans said “locating Mischa, support to the family, and the safety and security of all personnel at U.S. Army Hawaii installations remains our highest priority.”

“As a result of the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) actions dating back to when Mischa was reported missing, U.S. Army Hawaii officials currently assess no threat related to this ongoing investigation to Scho­field Barracks and the U.S. Army Hawaii communities,” said Evans. “We encourage anyone who may have information regarding Mischa Johnson to contact CID.”

Army CID can be reached at 808-208-0057, and tips can be sent anonymously online to p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=325.